One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts spent years trying to find the answer at the QB position. Since Andrew Luck shocked the world and retired in the preseason, the Colts have tried Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and even Nick Foles as starting QB. It’s honestly unfathomable how bad it’s gone. The Colts finally just pulled the trigger and took Anthony Richardson out of the University of Florida with the fourth-overall pick.
Since the pick, Richardson has looked amazing. He has more hype than Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud combined. His throws are crisp, and he seems to know when to use his legs. People are making insane comparisons, but it seems Richardson has the right composite of skills to succeed in the NFL right away.
The Colts made all those moves for QB because they thought they had enough talent elsewhere. The thought was “only a QB away.” It’s probably more complicated than that, but what if it’s true? What if the Colts just needed a QB?
Jonathan Taylor (as long as he returns) will take an immense load off of Richardson in Year 1. There are few runners like him, and knowing he can get you a first down takes a lot of pressure off a QB. He also will be there for check-downs, another great trait for a young QB. Without Taylor, this team has an even smaller chance to win it all. Right now, Richardson might be just what this Colts team needed to compete with the rest of the AFC.