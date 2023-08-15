One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Tennessee Titans – Hopkins Was the Missing Piece
The Tennessee Titans are a team that many have given up on. That seems incredibly premature. They were contenders just a couple of years ago. In the 2021-22 season, the Titans were the number-one seed in the AFC. They lost immediately, but that can’t be taken away from them.
There are a lot of questions surrounding the Titans this season. Mike Vrabel has his hands full, that’s for sure. His number-one priority is putting the QB position in the best spot to succeed. They have Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and rookie Will Levis on the roster. For this to work, Tannehill has to win that battle and play some of his best football.
To do that, he needs weapons. In comes DeAndre Hopkins. The star wide receiver took a long time to pick his next home after he was cut by the Cardinals. He surprised many when he chose to wear the Titans blue this season. The contract pays him well, so that might have something to do with it. Although, being the number-one receiving option on an interesting offense isn’t too bad.
The Titans have Derrick Henry, who is still a top running back. They have former first-round pick Treylon Burks, and they have breakout candidate tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. Still, Hopkins needs to be a beast if the Titans are going to be legitimate contenders. He needs to help them win the division, get a good seed so they can avoid the deadly teams in the first playoff game, and he needs to be the best skill player on the field when the playoffs do hit.