One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Kansas City Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes (duh)
There is no weapon in the NFL as lethal as Patrick Mahomes. There is no player who can change a game by himself like Mahomes. He lost Tyreek Hill, probably the most skilled weapon in football, and he won the Super Bowl the very next season. Mahomes is coming into this exercise as the defending Super Bowl champion, and he has all the tools to accomplish this again.
Mahomes is capable of anything. Can he throw for 6,000 yards? Sure, why not. Would 70 touchdown passes happen with Mahomes? It definitely could. Can the Chiefs go undefeated in the regular season and playoffs? It’s only been done once, but we’ve never seen a player like Mahomes.
There are obviously a lot of moving parts in Kansas City. The receiver room has a lot of upside with Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney leading the way. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is holding down the veteran role. This isn’t exactly Joe Burrow-level of help from his receivers, but everyone is confident Mahomes will make this work.
There’s not much else to say about Mahomes that hasn’t already been said. He is not only a constant Super Bowl contender, but he is likely going to be considered the best ever once it is all said and done. There are bigger goals at play, but for now, we’ll settle for another Super Bowl parade in KC.