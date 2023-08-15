One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders – Davante Adams Goes Beast Mode
The Raiders are another team that’s expected to see the bottom of the barrel in terms of competition this season, but there are a few things going in this franchise’s direction. They have a few stars, including Maxx Crosby, who might take another step forward as a pass rusher. Jimmy Garoppolo signed to be their starting QB after they moved on from Derek Carr.
However, no impact on the Raiders has more value to wins and losses than Davante Adams. He can turn a game in his team’s favor by himself. Even last season, with the Raiders basically in the dumpster all season, he still raked.
For the Raiders to be true Super Bowl contenders, Adams needs to have his best season ever. We are talking close to Calvin Johnson’s receiving record and 15 touchdowns. We are talking about a historic season from Adams, who again, will have Jimmy G at quarterback. If anyone can make this work, it’s Adams.
We’ve seen historic seasons before from receivers, and they usually lose their magic in the playoffs. After Johnson’s record-breaking season, he missed the playoffs. But the year before, he had more than 1,600 yards in the regular season. Then he had 211 yards and two touchdowns in his playoff game. He still lost. Adams can’t do it alone, but hopefully for Raiders fans, he can do it as their leader.