One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers – Austin Ekeler Becomes Marshall Faulk 2.0
Of course, the Los Angeles Chargers need a superstar season from Justin Herbert to be a true contender in the AFC. They’ve fallen short in every year he’s been under center despite superstar additions at other positions. If Herbert isn’t one of the best in the NFL, the Chargers aren’t taking the next step. That’s a given. Something besides that must happen for the Chargers to win its first Super Bowl in franchise history.
It all comes down to Austin Ekeler. The Chargers running back is one of many who were looking for a raise this offseason and left with disappointment. He will have a chip on his shoulder, and he has the talent and opportunity to put together historic numbers.
The St. Louis Rams won a Super Bowl with the “Greatest Show on Turf.” It was a collective effort to use offense to destroy teams. However, Marshall Faulk was the key to that offense. His ability to rush and receive made him a threat unlike any in the NFL at that time. Ekeler has to repeat that type of performance if the Chargers have a chance to make it past the gauntlet that is the AFC.
The Chargers need a lot to go right if they are going to win the Super Bowl. Herbert has to be great. Those stars on defense they spent big bucks on must step up. Joey Bosa has to stay healthy. Above all else, they need the best possible season out of Austin Ekeler.