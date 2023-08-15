One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Dallas Cowboys – Insane Playmakers Do Insane Things
Honestly, it feels bad even talking about a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl. This is a team that is talked about like they’ve been contenders as long as the Patriots, but they haven’t even been to the Super Bowl since the 90s. The Cowboys do have one thing going for them. They have star power that is almost equal to those 90s teams.
Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, and Zach Martin would be amazing on any team. The fact they all play together should make them favorites in the NFC. We didn’t even mention DeMarcus Lawrence, Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, and Jabril Cox who could all have amazing seasons.
This is an incredible collection of talent. They should be a top team in the league. The one question surrounding the Cowboys is the coaching staff. Mike McCarthy has to have the hottest seat in the NFL. He just let offensive coordinator Kellen Moore go to the Chargers. This is year three in Dallas. He has two 12-win seasons but just one playoff win.
For the Cowboys to get all the way to the Super Bowl, McCarthy’s playmakers must make the most plays. Seems a little too simple, but McCarthy has as much talent as anyone. He needs Dak Prescott to be a top-five QB. He needs every defensive star to stay healthy and play at the top of their games. CeeDee Lamb breaks out further in this scenario. Pollard can carry the load left behind by Ezekiel Elliott. It all comes down to McCarthy getting the most out of his talent.