One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
New York Giants – Daniel Jones Becomes A Star
Like their roommates the New York Jets, the Giants have a decently stacked roster. They’re missing the star wide receiver, but they have a top running back who acts like a receiver in Saquon Barkley. The defense on paper looks stacked. Now, it’s all down to Daniel Jones.
Unlike the Jets, the Giants were able to stick with their starting QB. In a make-or-break year, Jones stepped up big time. He wasn’t given a fifth year, and the Giants challenged him to force their hand. He went out and threw for 3,200 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions.
Those numbers are quite good, but they aren’t great. Jones still has work to do if he wants to live up to his new $160 million contract. Approaching 4,000 yards is a start. Putting up 20+ touchdown passes while keeping his interception percentage low keeps him on the right track. Jones already has a playoff win, taking down Kirk Cousins last season in the Wild Card round.
The Giants can’t win the Super Bowl without Jones doing amazing things under center. The Giants know what it’s like to win a Super Bowl despite being the underdog. Can they find magic with Daniel Jones like they did with Eli Manning?