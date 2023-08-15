One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles – Stay Healthy
For the first time in a long time, we cannot see a Super Bowl loser hangover happening. The Philadelphia Eagles are way too good to fall off. They lost a few players this offseason, as any Super Bowl team does, but they found ways to replace them with arguably better players.
Saying goodbye to Javon Hargrave in free agency? They drafted Jalen Carter to bolster the defensive line. No more Miles Sanders behind Jalen Hurts? Let’s add Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift to the mix. Losing T.J. Edwards might hurt at first, but Nakobe Dean is right there to take his place, and Myles Jack provides depth at the Mike.
The Eagles are STACKED. Not only do they have stars at every level of the offense and defense, but they have multiple stars in some positions. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are two of the most dynamic receivers in football. Darius Slay and James Bradberry can both cover just about anyone. Just look at this defense line. Look at it. Carter, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat are a scary foursome.
If the Eagles avoid catastrophic injuries, then they are the favorites to get to the Super Bowl again. It’s that simple. Don’t let Hurts tear up his knee. Keep Brown from the dreaded hamstring injury. Nothing serious for anyone at corner (even though they have insane depth there right now). Stay healthy, and this team stays scary.