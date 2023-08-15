One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders – New Motivation Under New Ownership
This one might feel like a stretch, but this is so different than any other ownership change. So many franchises had new owners come in, spend a stupid amount of money on players, try to revitalize the franchise overnight, and it usually doesn’t work. Josh Harris and his ownership team aren’t doing it that way. With the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, they let it happen naturally. Sure, that led to extensive rebuilds for both franchises, but at least now both are championship contenders in their respective sports.
For the Washington Commanders, just knowing they could be looking at a new era where Dan Snyder is no longer involved might motivate the team. Do we think any player is thinking of Harris on third down? No, but the overall motivation will change.
The Commanders are in a strange spot, relying on Sam Howell to win games. The former North Carolina product has an uphill climb to prosperity, but Ron Rivera might be the right coach to take him there. They have really good players on both sides of the ball, and we haven’t even seen the best out of players like Brian Robinson, Chase Young, Montez Sweat, and Jahan Dotson yet.
The Commanders are in much better hands now than they were at this time last season. This team has the right minds at the top for the first time this millennium. Will that lead to success this season? History says no, but history is wrong all the time.