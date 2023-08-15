Fansided

One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl

By Nick Villano

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1): David Banks-USA TODAY Sports /

Chicago Bears – Justin Fields Learns How To Throw

This one is simple enough. Justin Fields needs to become a true dual threat at QB. He might be considered a dual threat because he’s technically a quarterback, but really he’s a threat as a runner and just exists as a thrower. At least, that’s what he was last season. He had struggles with accuracy and time.

This season, the Bears did a better job of building around him. After seeing a pretty round wide receiver room, D.J. Moore joins Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney to make a surprisingly decent position group. Add in Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert, and this is at least an interesting offense.

The offensive line is an important position to upgrade. They drafted Darnell Wright in the first round and added Nate Davis in free agency. If those moves work and Fields gains time in the pocket, he can show us if he can become a thrower. He didn’t really have a chance last season. While he can outrun the defense, that isn’t winning the Chicago Bears a Super Bowl.

Everything is falling into place for Fields to show what he can really do as a quarterback. He has a cannon. If he can use it to make big plays along with the big plays he makes with his legs, it could actually lead to wins. Can he keep winning all the way to the Big Game? With a weak NFC North, we suppose it’s possible.

