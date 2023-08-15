One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Detroit Lions – Easy Schedule Builds Early Confidence
Don’t let the Detroit Lions get confident. Seriously. This is a team that is already irrationally confident in its abilities. If they actually have wins to back that up? This becomes a scary team in the NFC. The media is very much behind the Lions, who have a boisterous head coach and talent across the depth chart. It’s a recipe for headlines, but is it a recipe for success?
Well, the schedule makers threw the Lions a bone, and now they can build confidence even if they play average football. After starting the season on Thursday night against the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, they have extra rest to prepare for the Seattle Seahawks. The Hawks start the season at 4:25, but they play the Lions at 1 p.m. ET in Week 2 on normal rest.
After that, the Lions play the Falcons, Packers, Panthers, and Bucs. Would anyone be surprised if the Lions are 4-2 or 5-1 to start the year? They also have two games against the Bears on the schedule, plus the Broncos and Saints, who could go either way. They don’t play the Vikings until Christmas Eve; they might have the division wrapped by then.
If the Lions get to 11 or 12 wins, they will go into the playoffs thinking they are great. While that would cause lesser teams to take their foot off the gas, it will give this team what now becomes rational confidence.