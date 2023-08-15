One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Green Bay Packers – Coaching Overcomes Rodgers’s Departure
So… this one might be as difficult an argument as any on this list. While it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility the Packers could make the playoffs, taking it a step further and calling this team a contender seems out of line. The Packers just traded Aaron Rodgers, their MVP-level QB, and will now give the reigns to Jordan Love.
This team is very young. They are expected to go into the season with four players over 30 years old, and one of them is the punter. Football is becoming a young man’s game, with careers getting shorter and teams prioritizing rookie contracts. Still, teams devoid of veteran talent usually have trouble winning.
That’s where the coaching comes in. Arguably, coaching is more important to the Packers than any team in the league. There are too many impressionable talents across the roster. The offense could be pretty good with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon sticking around. The receiver room has talent, and Love is a former first-round pick for a reason.
Matt LaFleur will be the catalyst to finding the right note with this roster. If the Packers can win the Super Bowl (which would be so sweet one year after letting Rodgers walk), it will come from the most masterful coaching job we’ve ever seen.