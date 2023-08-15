One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Vikings – Cousins-Jefferson Find Yet Another Level
The Minnesota Vikings have had a lot of unlikely happenings in the Kirk Cousins era. He’s won a lot of games, but he only has two playoff wins, and they are both against the New Orleans Saints in wild fashion. Now, he’s trying to figure out how to take another step. Of course, this comes in a contract year. We all know how Cousins performs in his contract years. He’s at his best because there is money on the line.
Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson quickly became the best player at his position. He beats teams in many different ways. He can catch a ton of balls close to the line of scrimmage until one breaks. He can beat a defense over the top. Jefferson can run slants all game and still break 150 yards.
Yet, Jefferson and Cousins failed to make any game-changing plays against the Giants in the playoffs. JJ finished the game with 47 yards receiving and -2 yards rushing. It was his second-worst performance of the season. That cannot happen in the playoffs if the Vikings are going to do anything.
In fact, if the Vikings are going to truly contend, the Cousins-Jefferson connection has to find yet another level. They cannot rest on their laurels. Jefferson has to be the best player in the playoffs at any position. He might need 200 yards per game and at least a touchdown, but more likely two. It’s a long shot, but if anyone can do it, it’s Jefferson.