One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Atlanta Falcons – Offensive Weapons to Die for
Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson make up just a ridiculous set of weapons. The quarterback is Desmond Ridder. This reminds us of when The Fast and the Furious came out, and it inspired a whole generation of young drivers to buy a Ford Focus and upgrade the engine, add neons, and put in NOS. At the end of the day, it’s still a Ford Focus, and this is still an offense led by a below-average quarterback.
Let’s say everything goes well. Ridder finds a way to be an average QB. He hits the open targets, and he avoids mistakes. Maybe that’s what Taylor Heinicke does. Either way, the best-case scenario here involves all these insane offense weapons to put up insane numbers. London finds consistency and averages 90 yards per game. Pitts is the unfair weapon we once saw with Rob Gronkowski. The rushing attack records 200 yards in its biggest games.
What is going the Falcons’ way is this division is awful. Anyone can win the NFC South, and seven wins might do it. We’ve said it before. Getting in is the first step. Once a team is in, anything can happen.
We suppose there was one other way the Falcons can win it all. A trade. What if the Falcons make the first major midseason QB trade in years? What if they get Trey Lance and he’s exactly the player they hoped for? That would be wild, and the Falcons should seriously consider it.