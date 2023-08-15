One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Carolina Panthers – Innovative Offense From Coach to QB
This Carolina Panthers coaching staff went from completely disjointed under Matt Rhule to a fun-loving group under Frank Reich. It’s honestly not what we were expecting. There are a lot of positive headlines coming from this coaching staff. Thomas Brown brings a young perspective as offensive coordinator. Josh McCown has always been one of the league’s favorite personalities. DeAngelo Hall returns to football to coach his former rival. There’s a lot of fun here.
Speaking of fun, let’s talk about the number-one overall pick. Bryce Young has fallen under the radar this summer. Analysts are talking about Richardson in Indy, but Young hasn’t taken too many headlines outside of the Carolinas. That’s perfect. Let them talk about Richardson, Stroud, or whoever else. Young can quietly build his brand on the field.
If the Panthers are going to take a massive step forward this season, they need to be innovative. Young has the skill set to do more with this offense. He can make plays with his legs, but it has to be more than that. We’re not saying go full Wildcat, but the Panthers need to find the right formula to surprise defenses on a weekly basis.
Young isn’t coming into an offense with a ton of weapons. Adam Theilen is listed as the number-one receiver. Miles Sanders is the running back, but he’s already hurt. There are veterans here, but they are closer to the end than the beginning. Young will make the plays that can get this team wins.