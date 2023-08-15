One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints – A Healthy Roster… For Once
We’ve written off the New Orleans Saints because of a few rough seasons, but this roster has been dealing with serious cap issues and a laundry list of injuries. They lost more than 150 games to injured reserve last season. It was 130 the season before. This season, the Saints are coming into the year healthy. Seems like it’s been forever, but it’s true. Heck, even Michael Thomas is healthy.
The Saints had one of the most interesting offseasons we aren’t talking about. They added Derek Carr under center. He’s going to have a chip the size of Mardi Gras all season located directly on his shoulder. He can throw to Thomas, Chris Olave, and four tight ends in Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, and… Jimmy Graham??? Say what you will about the names; it’s definitely a number of weapons that gives the Saints a level of creativity.
The Saints might not have been great even with a healthy roster last season, but it’s hard to deny they would have been better. They lost players at basically every position. Now, they hope to avoid that completely.
Of course, Dennis Allen is still the head coach here. His seat is red hot, and it’s up to him to prove he can be a head coach in this league. The Saints decided to let Payton go to Denver after his hiatus, officially signing up for Allen’s brand of coaching. Let’s see what he can do now that his roster is healthy.