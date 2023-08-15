One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Baker Doesn’t Throw It All Away
It’s almost strange how little faith analysts have in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is still largely the roster that won the Super Bowl a few years ago. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still really, really good. The defense has stars everywhere. Devin White, Vita Vea, and Lavonte David are some of the best at their positions. Todd Bowles knows how to coach a defense. Yet, the Bucs are an afterthought.
That’s because the quarterback battle is breeding exactly zero confidence. Baker Mayfield looked terrible in Carolina last season. Kyle Trask isn’t the prospect many thought was coming with that second-round pick. Still, both of these talents can figure something out in this offense.
Mayfield is the likely option if the Bucs are becoming a Super Bowl contender. He was at least above average during his peak with the Cleveland Browns. If Mayfield can be a top-16 QB with the Bucs, this team could win the division and more.
It’s asking a lot. Mayfield just hasn’t looked that good in years. This is why the Browns made the move for Watson in the first place. Mayfield lost it. He’s a former first-overall pick, but sometime between his commercials and accolades, Mayfield stopped being a good QB. He’s just 28 years old, so it’s hard to understand why he lost it during his prime. We have to believe he can get it back.