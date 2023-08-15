One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots – One Last Hurrah for Bill Belichick
This one is a weird one, but if the New England Patriots are going to win the franchise’s seventh Super Bowl title, it will be thanks to the wizardry of Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach has done some amazing things since Tom Brady left (mostly with the defense), and some puzzling things (Matt Patricia being an offensive coordinator will forever be a top-five worth decision). However, there is no denying that Belichick is one of the top coaching minds of this generation.
The Patriots head coach is getting up there in age, and we’re not sure how much longer he can do this at this level. However, wouldn’t it make sense if he had one more insane run in him?
The AFC East is a gauntlet this season, with Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets and the previously mentioned Dolphins and Bills. On top of that, the Patriots have the NFC East and AFC West to battle (meaning both Super Bowl participants are on the schedule). They have a rough start, with the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets, and Cowboys right out of the gate. If Belichick even pulls off a playoff appearance, it might be one of his best works yet.
Belichick is also kind of on the hot seat. Robert Kraft has been vocal about his thoughts on the team, and Belichick hasn’t been winning enough to deal with his method of coaching. With Bill O’Brien taking over the offense, Belichick can focus completely on shutting down his opponent. The Patriots have a ton of talent, so they can get to the championship if Mac Jones can step up.