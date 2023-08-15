Fansided

One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl

By Nick Villano

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) /
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9): Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports /

Los Angeles Rams – Stafford, Kupp, Donald Have Magic Last Seasons Together

The Los Angeles Rams had one of the worst Super Bowl hangovers we’ve ever seen. Matthew Stafford never got healthy from his offseason elbow injury. The injuries continued from there. Cooper Kupp was knocked out and never played after the middle of November. Hopefully, this is enough time for both to return fully healthy this season.

A lot of the major players from the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl run are gone. However, the three most important pieces are still there. Kupp, Stafford, and Aaron Donald are returning for 2023, despite two possibly retiring at any time.

This is probably the last chance this trio can compete at the highest level. Analysts gave up on the Rams this season after a dreadful 2022. That’s probably for the best. Let these stars and head coach Sean McVay fly under the radar, and then they can surprise everyone in the playoffs.

Real talk, would anyone be that surprised if this team is fully healthy and ends up in the NFC Championship Game? The NFC isn’t as stacked as the AFC, and the Rams have the top-level players that lead to wins. If it’s feasible to make it to the final four, they need just a little bit of luck to win it all.

