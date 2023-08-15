One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams – Stafford, Kupp, Donald Have Magic Last Seasons Together
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the worst Super Bowl hangovers we’ve ever seen. Matthew Stafford never got healthy from his offseason elbow injury. The injuries continued from there. Cooper Kupp was knocked out and never played after the middle of November. Hopefully, this is enough time for both to return fully healthy this season.
A lot of the major players from the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl run are gone. However, the three most important pieces are still there. Kupp, Stafford, and Aaron Donald are returning for 2023, despite two possibly retiring at any time.
This is probably the last chance this trio can compete at the highest level. Analysts gave up on the Rams this season after a dreadful 2022. That’s probably for the best. Let these stars and head coach Sean McVay fly under the radar, and then they can surprise everyone in the playoffs.
Real talk, would anyone be that surprised if this team is fully healthy and ends up in the NFC Championship Game? The NFC isn’t as stacked as the AFC, and the Rams have the top-level players that lead to wins. If it’s feasible to make it to the final four, they need just a little bit of luck to win it all.