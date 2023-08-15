One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
San Francisco 49ers – This Brock Purdy Thing Works Out
The San Francisco 49ers would be a Super Bowl contender every year if they just could find the right quarterback. Every year, they deal with injuries at an insane level at the worst times. Last year during the NFC Championship Game, they lost both QBs, which led to Brock Purdy trying to win the game with literally one arm. He could not throw the ball. It was so bad, the 49ers were going to sign Philip Rivers if they won.
This offseason, they hope to have three viable options under center. Trey Lance is the one who has the pedigree. He was the third-overall draft pick that the 49ers spent a multitude of picks to trade up for. Injuries derailed his career, and now he’s looking up at Brock Purdy. The Niners also signed Sam Darnold for depth.
Purdy will be the starter once the NFL season starts. He was really good in the short time that he was the starter. We’ll never know if he could have beaten the Eagles and taken the Niners to the Super Bowl. If the 49ers have a chance to finally win the Super Bowl, Purdy has to keep his game above water.
The 49ers don’t need him to be a star. They just need him to be a top-20 QB. The rest of the team is so good, that would be enough to win it all. Stars across the depth chart can carry the offense, defense, and special teams. Purdy needs to do Daniel Jones-type numbers and this team could be Super Bowl bound.