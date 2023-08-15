One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Seattle Seahawks – Depth Players Turn Into Stars
What are the Seattle Seahawks going to do this season? They shocked the world last season by becoming a playoff team with Geno Smith as the team quarterback. Most expected them to have Bryce Young or Anthony Richardson at this point. Instead, they went all in on Smith, building more offensive pieces into the roster.
If they are going to take the next step and be true contenders, what would it take? Obviously, Smith has to at least be consistent. He can’t fall off even an inch. He really should be better, but in an ideal world, he can match his full season from 2022. The rest of the team would need to take an insane step forward.
Let’s start with the offense. DK Metcalf would be in the conversation of Chase and Jefferson. He can get there. Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would have to give the Seahawks a top-three receiving trio. Add in Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet at running back, and this offense can turn into something special. Everyone mentioned needs to exceed expectations for this to be a true contender.
The defense also has to emulate the Legion of Boom days. They did bring Bobby Wagner back, but do they have the other pieces to accomplish that? They’d need a lot of lower draft picks to play way above their expectations. It’s possible, but we wouldn’t recommend betting on it.