One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
New York Jets – Aaron Rodgers Really Was the Final Piece
The New York Jets will have a lot of people in their corner. Their current run on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” will build new fans for the franchise. They added one of the game’s biggest stars in Aaron Rodgers. Say what you will about Rodgers as a player. He’s one of the most recognizable names in the game.
The move wasn’t just for star power. The Jets have done that in the past (Tim Tebow, bringing back Darrelle Revis, and Santonio Holmes come to mind), but this is different. Rodgers came to New Jersey to fill that missing piece. The Jets were stacked at every position but quarterback. Breece Hall could become a top running back. Garrett Wilson is already one of the best young receivers in a league full of them. The defense has stars on all units. However, that doesn’t work with Zach Wilson and Mike White leading the charge.
Rodgers had a rough season last year, but he was literally MVP the two seasons before that. He was trying to make chicken salad out of… well you know. Now that he’s out of Green Bay, he wants to win another Super Bowl.
Rodgers sneakily only has one Super Bowl win in his career. It was the only time he’s even appeared in the Super Bowl, and that was more than a decade ago. He was 27 years old back then. If he wants to truly be considered an all-time great, he needs another Super Bowl. Everything could fall into place.