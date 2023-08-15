One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Baltimore Ravens – A Healthy Team… Finally
The Baltimore Ravens have been fighting the injury bug since Lamar Jackson won MVP in the 2019 season. That feels like forever ago (likely because it happened before the pandemic). Since then, the Ravens players haven’t been able to stay on the field. Jackson himself missed five games and their playoff game last season.
This year, the Ravens are healthy across the board. Jackson has his health and a brand new contract. J.K. Dobbins is healthy. The newly-signed Odell Beckham Jr. is healthy.
Oh, yeah, the Ravens also completely reloaded on offense. They still have Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews from last year. They added Zay Flowers in the NFL Draft, signed Nelson Agholor, and added Beckham after he took a year off following his torn ACL. This offense went from feeble to stacked overnight.
We talk about the behemoths in the AFC like the Chiefs, Bengals, or Bills, but the Ravens could easily be in that conversation by Week 8. If Jackson comes back to his MVP-level self, then the Ravens just have to keep everyone on the field long enough to win in the playoffs. If this team is healthy as is and they win the AFC North, they might be favorites come playoff time. They just need to finally win their first playoff game with this core, and the rest could snowball.