One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Cincinnati Bengals – Joe Burrow and His Receivers
Joe Burrow scared the heck out of all of us when he went down with a calf injury early in training camp. He will likely skip everything until Week 1 to hopefully be ready then. Even if Burrow isn’t ready right away, nobody should be worried.
The Bengals are going to be very careful with this injury. Trevor Siemian is the current backup, so that likely doesn’t help the Bengals win much in the time Burrow is out (if he misses anything). None of that matters for this article. Burrow needs to be healthy in the postseason, and so does his ridiculous trio of wide receivers.
Ja’Marr Chase is fighting Justin Jefferson for the best wide receiver in the world. Tee Higgins might be the best second receiver out there. He would be number one in many different cities. Having Tyler Boyd as a number three is just insane. This trio could help a terrible quarterback win games (which they might have to do early in the season). With Burrow, they can easily win all of the games.
The Bengals have come as close as any team on this list without winning the big one. They made it to the final four the last two seasons. Usually, a team can finally get over the hump. With this offense still intact, they are one of the favorites to win it all.