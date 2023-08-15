One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Cleveland Browns – It’s All On Deshaun Watson
This one is pretty obvious. The Cleveland Browns built a roster with talent at many different positions. They have a top running back in Nick Chubb, a defense that could compete with anyone, and its own interesting trio of wide receivers (Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones). Like the Jets, the Browns’ success comes down to the quarterback. Unlike the Jets, the Browns are facing a lot of questions with Deshaun Watson.
Watson joined the Browns with a ton of controversy. There are few players across the league that are as hated as Watson. He’s faced sexual assault allegations during his time in Houston, and the Browns still gave up a haul for him then signed him to a ridiculous fully guaranteed contract. They are all in on Watson. If he doesn’t work out, this is going to be yet another failed era of Browns football.
This is where things get very nervous for Browns fans. Watson was pretty terrible last season. Blame rust, the headlines getting to him, or joining a new offense, but Watson looked like a bottom-ten starting QB. That’s why the Browns have him starting in Week 1 of the preseason. He still needs to shake off the rust.
Can Watson still be a superstar? He was a top-five quarterback before this all went down. He’s only 27 years old. We’ve never seen a player just “lose it” as they entered their prime. At least, not one that’s this good. If he can find it again, watch out for the Browns.