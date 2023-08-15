One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Pittsburgh Steelers – Offensive Talent Meets Offensive Production
On paper, the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn’t be anywhere near the Super Bowl conversation. The stars are too young. They shouldn’t be ready to take a step toward immortality just yet. Maybe in the future, but we haven’t seen enough from this squad to call this a contender. However, remember this exercise. A majority of these teams need a best-case scenario to get into contention.
The Steelers are no different. Everything has to go right just for the Steelers to get into the playoffs and make noise against the top teams in the NFL. Weirdly, the Steelers are built for everything to go right. Kenny Pickett is going to grow from Year 1 to Year 2. George Pickens has the tools to make the next step. Diontae Johnson can’t have a worse season. The same goes for Najee Harris. These players are too talented. They will make moves on the field.
On defense, this team is stacked. Especially in the front seven, few teams have as much talent. T.J. Watt might be the best pass rusher in football. He tied the sacks record without playing a full season. He has to stay healthy, but as long as the Steelers make the playoffs and he’s there, he will be a game-changer. The secondary could have some issues, but let’s see if the coaching staff can plan around that.
Speaking of coaching staff, is there any better coach at getting the most out of talent? There’s a reason Mike Tomlin never had a losing season. He knows exactly what his team needs to win, and that won’t change this season. He’s also looking for his second Super Bowl, and it’s been a while for him, but if anyone can win with this group, it’s Tomlin.