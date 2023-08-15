One reason why every NFL team can win Super Bowl
By Nick Villano
Houston Texans – DeMeco Ryans
This is where the arguments border on impossible. Yet, there is a lot to like about the Houston Texans. They are adding more young talent on offense. The defense is decent. Most importantly of all, they hired one of the best defensive coaches in the league to lead this team. Demeco Ryans left the San Francisco 49ers to sign a massive deal in Houston.
Ryans comes in with a lot on the line. In a move that had many scratching their heads, the Texans took C.J. Stroud in the NFL Draft with the second-overall pick, and then they sent a future pick to the Arizona Cardinals so they could trade up to draft Will Anderson Jr. They got their quarterback and a superstar defensive end, but it could come at a hefty cost.
That gives this team all possible motivation to win this year. Losing provides them nothing. Any first-round picks they obtain will come from other teams. With the two star players in Stroud and Anderson, the Texans have the foundation for a winner. With a coach like Ryans, he could build on that foundation.
Nobody expects him to do it this year, but is it that crazy? The AFC South is still bad, so the Texans could figure out what team they are early in the season and still make the playoffs. Once they get in, nothing matters. They can be a seven-win team, but if that’s enough to win the South, then they just have to win playoff games. It’s a tall task, but a coach like Ryans seems like the right guy to do the impossible.