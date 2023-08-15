Patriots depth chart: RB room gets crowded with Ezekiel Elliott signing
By Kristen Wong
Patriots depth chart projection: Quarterbacks, offensive line
Quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham
Easy pickings here. The only source of controversy arises from Cunningham vs. Trace McSorley, but Cunningham’s gadget-guy versatility gives him the edge, and plus he’s been enjoying a productive camp.
Offensive line: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Calvin Anderson, Jake Andrews, Atonio Mafi
In the 2022 season, the Patriots rostered eight offensive linemen, but this year we’re projecting one more just for safekeeping.
New England will be hoping Onwenu recovers soon. Right now, there are definitely more questions than answers about this unit. Who will shore up the right side? McDermott, Reiff, and a few others are in the mix. Even though the season is just a month away, the Pats could see dramatic shake-ups in the offensive line corps for the rest of preseason.