Patriots depth chart: RB room gets crowded with Ezekiel Elliott signing

By Kristen Wong

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Patriots depth chart, Mac Jones
Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Patriots depth chart projection: Quarterbacks, offensive line

Quarterbacks: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham

Easy pickings here. The only source of controversy arises from Cunningham vs. Trace McSorley, but Cunningham’s gadget-guy versatility gives him the edge, and plus he’s been enjoying a productive camp.

Offensive line: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Calvin Anderson, Jake Andrews, Atonio Mafi

In the 2022 season, the Patriots rostered eight offensive linemen, but this year we’re projecting one more just for safekeeping.

New England will be hoping Onwenu recovers soon. Right now, there are definitely more questions than answers about this unit. Who will shore up the right side? McDermott, Reiff, and a few others are in the mix. Even though the season is just a month away, the Pats could see dramatic shake-ups in the offensive line corps for the rest of preseason.

