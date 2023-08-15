Fansided

Patriots depth chart: RB room gets crowded with Ezekiel Elliott signing

By Kristen Wong

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) /
Patriots depth chart, Christian Barmore
Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots reacts after a defensive stop during the game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images) /

Patriots depth chart projection: Defensive line, outside linebackers/ EDGE rushers

Defensive line: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White

The Pats’ D-line unit consists of a healthy combination of young talent and proven veterans, with the surprise cuts arguably being Carl Davis and Sam Roberts, both of whom could land on the practice squad. Keep an eye on Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale to impress this year.

Outside linebackers/EDGE: Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings

Jennings has been having himself a solid camp and could leapfrog Olakunle Fatukasi. With a core of Judon, Uche, and Jennings, New England boast a strong pass-rushing presence and have seasoned specialists along with consistent edge-setters at its disposal.

