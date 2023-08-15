Patriots depth chart: RB room gets crowded with Ezekiel Elliott signing
By Kristen Wong
Patriots depth chart projection: Defensive line, outside linebackers/ EDGE rushers
Defensive line: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White
The Pats’ D-line unit consists of a healthy combination of young talent and proven veterans, with the surprise cuts arguably being Carl Davis and Sam Roberts, both of whom could land on the practice squad. Keep an eye on Christian Barmore and Daniel Ekuale to impress this year.
Outside linebackers/EDGE: Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings
Jennings has been having himself a solid camp and could leapfrog Olakunle Fatukasi. With a core of Judon, Uche, and Jennings, New England boast a strong pass-rushing presence and have seasoned specialists along with consistent edge-setters at its disposal.