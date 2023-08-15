Ryan Day gives disheartening update on Ohio State QB competition
By John Buhler
Ryan Day provided a concerning update about the Ohio State quarterback race between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord on Monday morning.
Although Ryan Day wanted to name the next Ohio State starting quarterback sometime this week, it seems as though the battle between Devin Brown and Kyle McCord will continue into this season.
This was not the ideal scenario for the Buckeyes, but it is what it is. The new higher standard of quarterback play in Columbus means the guy who starts under center has to be excellent. After all, he will have to build off what the late Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud did before him. McCord appeared to have the upper hand, but the coaching staff seems to really like Brown a lot.
Here is a clip from the Ohio State account about what is going on at quarterback in Columbus now.
The good news for the Buckeyes is they do not really have to name a starter until the Notre Dame game on Sept. 23. Their first three games are incredibly winnable at Indiana, vs. Youngstown State and vs. Western Kentucky. After the first quarter of the season, Day should know who his guy is.
While it is good that both quarterbacks will play considerable snaps during the first three games of the season, you have to remember that essentially splitting first-team reps in-season will only extend the battle for longer. The other big thing is every other team with a proven starter will be getting all of those first-teams in practice, should be getting better faster and will not stagnate.
Truth be told, Ohio State is going to figure it out one way or another, pretty much because the Buckeyes have to. With this being the first year long-time wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over as offensive coordinator, that could be a contributing factor in the quarterback battle between Brown and McCord more than we think. Either way, the better player is going to emerge.
Overall, the Buckeyes can afford to mess around at quarterback for the first three weeks of the season. They are not losing to the Hoosiers, Penguins or Hilltoppers under any circumstance. Better yet, these first few weeks should be all about pounding the rock with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, as Brown and McCord look to build up their rapports with the wide receivers.
Given that McCord was high school teammates with Marvin Harrison Jr., how has he not won this?