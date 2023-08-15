STL Cardinals Rumors: Nola over Snell, Masyn Winn buzzkill, Steven Matz done
Cardinals rumors: Masyn Winn should finish 2023 in Triple-A, not the big leagues
As the Cardinals entered a rebuild midseason and shipped away Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Paul DeJong, among others, many Cardinals fans began questioning if and when their top prospect, Masyn Winn, should be called up to the big leagues.
Many fans wanted it to happen this year, as it would give him some added experience and kick-start his big-league career now rather than next season.
But there’s no reason to rush it this season, as expressed by Greg Simons of Redbird Rants.
Winn is playing really good baseball, slashing .284/.355/.464 at Triple-A this year. There’s no reason to slam the brakes on his hot stretch by bringing him up and not allowing him to play as consistently as he has in the minors this year. The Cardinals are best off allowing him to play every day at Triple-A and continue to grow and learn on his hot streak, instead of risking it.
They’re in no position to win this year and the season is basically over from a team standpoint. Winn is going to be a huge part of the future of the Cardinals, as he’s likely their shortstop of the future. His development should be the first priority for him and the Cardinals and they shouldn’t risk that to get additional MLB experience.