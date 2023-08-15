STL Cardinals Rumors: Nola over Snell, Masyn Winn buzzkill, Steven Matz done
After a rough start to the year, Steven Matz appeared to be back to form after a brief move to the bullpen and then return to the rotation. But an injury seems to have put a halt to that progress and potentially ended his season.
When the calendar turned to June 15, Matz was 0-7 on the season with an ERA closing in on 6. The season appeared to be a lost cause for the lefty following a move to the bullpen.
But the move to the bullpen proved to be a great change of situation for Matz, as he was able to hold opposing hitters to a slash line of .224/.308/.276 in 8 relief appearances. This adjustment allowed him to get in the groove of the season, making a switch back to starting rather seamless. This allowed him to hold opposing hitters to a batting average of less than .200 over his last 5 starts dating back to July.
But he was recently moved to the IL with a lat strain and there are serious question marks on whether he’ll be back in the rotation this season. With less than 50 games remaining, the odds of him returning this year will drop as the days go by, as it would provide the Cardinals no benefit to rush the veteran back to the mound.