2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch

By Andrew Bernucca

May 19, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Matteo Spagnolo talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Yoeli Childs (50) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Rokas Jokubaitis (0) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Yoeli Childs (50) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Rokas Jokubaitis (0) during an NBA Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports /

2023 FIBA World Cup: Rokas Jokubaitis is a player to watch

Rokas Jokubaitis could one day be the perfect backup point guard to Jalen Brunson for the New York Knicks. He’s also left-handed, has good balance and strength, is fearless, and is a solid pick-and-roll point guard.

For Lithuania this summer, he will shoulder the bulk of ball-handling responsibilities. The absence of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will also leave the Lithuanians with a lot of scoring to make up, and Jokubaitis could be just the guy to fill the void.

Jokubaitis has been a role player at Barcelona for the past two seasons, and his stats hardly jump off the page. But that’s mainly because he’s had to compete with Tomas Satoransky and Nicolas Laprovittola for playing time.

That’s not the case with Lithuania, as Jokubaitis is clearly their best point guard, and that will make this summer the ideal setting for him to put his talent on display and maybe earn himself an NBA call-up in the future.

