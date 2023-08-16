2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch
2023 FIBA World Cup: Rokas Jokubaitis is a player to watch
Rokas Jokubaitis could one day be the perfect backup point guard to Jalen Brunson for the New York Knicks. He’s also left-handed, has good balance and strength, is fearless, and is a solid pick-and-roll point guard.
For Lithuania this summer, he will shoulder the bulk of ball-handling responsibilities. The absence of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will also leave the Lithuanians with a lot of scoring to make up, and Jokubaitis could be just the guy to fill the void.
Jokubaitis has been a role player at Barcelona for the past two seasons, and his stats hardly jump off the page. But that’s mainly because he’s had to compete with Tomas Satoransky and Nicolas Laprovittola for playing time.
That’s not the case with Lithuania, as Jokubaitis is clearly their best point guard, and that will make this summer the ideal setting for him to put his talent on display and maybe earn himself an NBA call-up in the future.