2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch
2023 FIBA World Cup: Minnesota Timberwolves stash Matteo Spagnolo
After being drafted late in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022, Matteo Spagnolo had a strong season with Trento where he averaged 12.21 points per game and 3.38 assists per game.
The 20-year-old then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves this past summer and will be suiting up for Italy at the FIBA World Cup where he will have a lot of chances to show off his skills.
The Italians have a lot of forwards and wings, but not much of anything else. They are particularly hurting at the point guard position where the best they have to offer currently is former Golden State Warrior Nico Mannion.
Thus, expect the 6-foot-6 Spagnolo to try his hand at running the show. Whether he’s successful or not, it’ll be a good setup for his season ahead where he’ll be in a similar situation for German Euroleague club Alba Berlin.
The sheer amount of on-ball reps he’ll receive over this month and the following season will certainly make the Timberwolves front office happy.