2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch
2023 FIBA World Cup: Jean Montero helped the Dominican Republic qualify
The Dominican Republic team could be the story of the tournament this summer, and young guard Jean Montero is a big part of that.
For starters, you could argue they wouldn’t be here without him.
Also, Montero just had a stellar season in Spain’s ACB with Real Betis. He averaged 17.62 points per game, 4.31 assists per game, and shot 35% from three. He is only 20 years old and went undrafted in 2022 after playing for Overtime Elite.
With the majority of opposing defenses focusing on the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Horford, Chris Duarte, and Lester Quinones there will be a surplus of open looks for Montero to knock down or attack.
A strong showing this summer could help him land a more lucrative European contract, or perhaps an NBA two-way contract.