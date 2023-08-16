Fansided

2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch

By Andrew Bernucca

May 19, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Matteo Spagnolo talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Matteo Spagnolo talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports /
Jul 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks guard Jean Montero (77) points on the floor during the NBA Summer League Championship game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 17, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New York Knicks guard Jean Montero (77) points on the floor during the NBA Summer League Championship game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports /

2023 FIBA World Cup: Jean Montero helped the Dominican Republic qualify

The Dominican Republic team could be the story of the tournament this summer, and young guard Jean Montero is a big part of that.

For starters, you could argue they wouldn’t be here without him.

Also, Montero just had a stellar season in Spain’s ACB with Real Betis. He averaged 17.62 points per game, 4.31 assists per game, and shot 35% from three. He is only 20 years old and went undrafted in 2022 after playing for Overtime Elite.

With the majority of opposing defenses focusing on the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, Al Horford, Chris Duarte, and Lester Quinones there will be a surplus of open looks for Montero to knock down or attack.

A strong showing this summer could help him land a more lucrative European contract, or perhaps an NBA two-way contract.

