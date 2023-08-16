2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch
2023 FIBA World Cup: Could Nikos Rogkavopoulos fill the Giannis Antetokounmpo-sized scoring hole for Greece?
Greece used to boast some of the greatest pick-and-roll point guards the game has ever seen. Theo Papaloukas, Dimitris Diamantidis, and Vassilis Spanoulis to name a few.
Those days are long gone, though, and their FIBA World Cup roster is a prime example of that. Without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Sloukas, or even Nick Calathes the Greeks will be depending on Thomas Walkup to run their offense.
Head coach Dimitrios Itoudis has a deep bag of tricks that European basketball fans are well aware of, but even he might be flummoxed by this squad’s lack of creativity.
This roster will open the door for players to fire away and have more freedom than usual to try to make an impact on offense. One player who could thrive under these circumstances is Nikos Rogkavopoulos.
Just 22 years old, Rogkavopoulos went undrafted this summer and will be hungry to show NBA front offices that was a mistake.
The 6-foot-8 sniper played for Merkezefendi Belediyesi Denizli Basket in Turkey last season and averaged 15.46 points per game, 6.25 rebounds per game, and shot 36% from three on 177 attempts.
His game has some similarities to last season’s Euroleague MVP and now Sacramento Kings rookie Sasha Vezenkov.
It would behoove Itoudis to give Rogkavopoulos a lot of opportunities because if he gets hot, he could give them a chance to cause a real upset.