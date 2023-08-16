2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 International prospects to watch
2023 FIBA World Cup: 19-year-old Juan Nunez has already shown he’s ready to rise to the occasion
At one point, Spain’s point guard rotation was Jose Calderon, Ricky Rubio, Sergio Rodriguez, and Sergio Llull, an amount of talent that even the United States was jealous of at times.
For the upcoming FIBA World Cup though, only Llull is on the preliminary roster and he’s now 35 years old.
It is obvious to everyone that Spain’s golden generation is long gone, regardless of how many offensive rebounds the geriatric Rudy Fernandez chases down. The new talent hasn’t lived up to that level either.
But 19-year-old Juan Nunez might be able to change that.
Nunez came up through Real Madrid’s basketball academy but opted to pursue more playing time in the summer of 2022 and joined the German club, Ratiopharm Ulm. His playing time went up, a lot.
He got to nearly 20 minutes per game for Ulm and averaged 7.84 points per game and 4.28 assists per game as a backup to Brazilian point guard Yago Dos Santos.
Nunez’s shooting numbers for the season don’t look great, 32% on 113 attempts, and members of Ulm’s coaching staff have highlighted his overall improvement since the turn of the new year.
Just last week, Nunez got to start in Spain’s warm-up game against Team USA and while he wasn’t perfect, he certainly wasn’t afraid of the challenge either.
He finished with 8 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds and picked up Jalen Brunson with full-court pressure for most of the game.
Nunez isn’t even in some folks’ 2024 mock drafts currently, but a solid FIBA World Cup and another good season in Germany could change that.