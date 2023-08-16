3 Braves free agents Alex Anthopoulos should let go, 1 to re-sign
Braves free agent to let walk for 2024, No. 2: Kevin Pillar, OF
We’ve seen an absolute platoon in the Atlanta outfield this season with Eddie Rosario, Sam Hilliard, and Kevin Pillar, among a few others, seeing time in left field. Because of that, the Braves have had terrific flexibility with their lineup. Looking ahead, though, they have some decisions to make.
Rosario has a $9 million club option for the 2024 season, but Pillar, who will be 35 years old at the start of next season, will be an unrestricted free agent. And with a bevy of options to upgrade the right-handed bat in that aforementioned platoon for left field, it might make sense to let the veteran walk.
Make no mistake, Pillar has pulled out some big moments at times this season, including several clutch hits and even a few defensive plays. But on the whole, his production at the plate just hasn’t been reliable.
In 60 appearances and 132 at-bats on the season, Pillar is slashing just .235/.266/.432 on the season. He does have 14 extra-base hits and 20 RBI to his credit but for such a dangerous lineup in Atlanta, he just hasn’t gotten on base nearly enough to justify bringing him back into the fold next season.
Pillar hasn’t been a bust by any measure, but the fact of the matter is that there are better options moving forward, which should be the impetus to let the veteran walk.