3 Braves free agents Alex Anthopoulos should let go, 1 to re-sign
Braves free agent to let walk for 2024, No. 1: Charlie Morton, SP
This one’s a tough one. Charlie Morton has been one of the stalwarts of the rotation in recent years and a steadying veteran presence in the rotation. He won a World Series with the Braves in 2021 and continued to be solid for Atlanta last year too.
But while the numbers this year are a bit better on the surface, anyone watching the club and the 39-year-old pitcher (who will be 40 years old at the start of the 2024 season) can tell you that he’s just not been the same player this season.
The biggest indicator of that for Morton is the 1.46 WHIP that he’s posted this season. That’s the highest that the veteran right-hander has posted in over a decade, 2011 to be exact. The 3.71 ERA on the year somewhat masks that but, when you dig a bit deeper, you see that he’s another guy who’s been fortunate this season with a 4.91 xERA on the season, per Fangraphs.
Given his age and the fact that he hasn’t much zip on his stuff for some time, that alone would be enough for the Braves to decline the $20 million club option that’s on the line for the 2024 season. But even then, this is a rotation that could stand to get younger with the likes of Jared Shuster or AJ Smith-Shawver along with a potential free agent addition as well.
Morton has been everything the Braves could’ve hoped for since bringing him into the fold. All good things must end, though, and his tenure in Atlanta should be one of those things after this season.