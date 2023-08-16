4 Cardinals prospects who deserve to start over Adam Wainwright
Drew Rom should get an opportunity to start this season for the Cardinals
Rom was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a deal for Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline.
Rom is now with the AAA Memphis. In his five seasons in the minor leagues, he is an innings-eating strike thrower. He is 33-15 with a 3.76 ERA over 444.2 innings. He’s struck out 524 batters in that.
Those are impressive numbers over a relatively short period for the 23-year-old left-hander. With Matz on the injured list, having another lefty arm to pair with Liberatore and Thompson would be great.
Michael McGreevy needs an opportunity if Wainwright is removed from rotation
McGreevy is the No. 12 prospect in the Cardinals organization. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft with the 18th overall pick. He was drafted out of UC-Santa Barbara.
In 21 starts this season between Memphis and Springfield, McGreevy was 9-4 with an ERA of 3.91. He pitched 117.1 innings with 88 strikeouts. McGreevy’s pitch arsenal tends to elicit ground ball outs. Interestingly enough, the Cardinals want to shift to more swing-and-miss pitching. He is expected to debut in 2024, but seeing him get a shot with Wainwright’s struggles would be fun. It could provide McGreevy with some things to work on this offseason and into Spring Training.