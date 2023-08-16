4 Cardinals prospects who deserve to start over Adam Wainwright
Gordon Graceffo could earn an opportunity if Wainwright removed from rotation
As the No. 6 prospect in the Cardinals organization, Graceffo could get a start this season if Wainwright is moved from the rotation. At 23, the righty was the Cardinals’ fifth-round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Graceffo has a kinetic motion to his delivery that should be fun to watch. Graceffo’s pitch arsenal includes a fastball, slider, changeup, and a curveball. Unlike McGreevy, Graceffo’s pitches do induce swing and miss, which intrigues Cardinals manager Oli Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake, who will want to see what they have in their pitching prospect.
Getting some time in St. Louis will allow Marmol and Blake to provide some off-season homework for Graceffo to prepare for Spring Training. He should also get some time in Arizona Fall League or winter ball. He will play for a spot in the 2024 rotation.