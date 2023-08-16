Garrett Wilson uses elite-level trolling to get best of Sean Payton
By Scott Rogust
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson could not say if he was trolling Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first preseason game.
One of the newest rivalries in the NFL began this offseason between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos before the two teams even played a game. Payton, the Broncos’ head coach, ruffled some feathers in Florham Park, N.J. after he made critical comments about the Jets’ current offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for his stint with Denver last year, and for calling the AFC East team overhyped. The Jets fired back numerous shots at Payton, whether it was quarterback Aaron Rodgers or former Broncos offensive tackle Billy Turner.
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared to be one of the more recent players to take a shot at Payton this past week.
Ahead of the Broncos’ preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Payton revealed that once his players are done for the night, he doesn’t want them wearing their uniforms, sunglasses, and bucket hats, or participating in sideline interviews.
Well, during the Jets’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Wilson was sporting sunglasses and a bucket hat while participating in a sideline interview.
On Wednesday, a reporter asked Wilson if his wardrobe was a shot directed at Payton. Wilson, with a smile, said that he was told not to speak on the matter.
Jets: Garrett Wilson can’t confirm or deny that he was trolling Sean Payton during a preseason game
Just so you all know, the Jets and Broncos play in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. For future reference, of course.
Since making his comments about Hackett and the Jets in a USA Today interview, Payton has since walked back.
"“Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX hat on and not my coaching hat on,” Payton said, h/t CBS Sports. “I said this to the team in the meeting yesterday, we’ve had a great offseason relative to that. I’ve been preaching that message, and here I am, the veteran, stepping in it. It was a learning experience for me, it was a mistake, obviously. I need a little bit more filter.”"
Wilson is entering his second season in the NFL. Last year, Wilson recorded 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns on 147 targets. These numbers netted him the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Now, he gets to catch passes from Rodgers as the starting quarterback.
Again, Broncos vs. Jets is going to be must-watch television in early October, especially to see who will get the last laugh.