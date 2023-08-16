MLB Prospects Rumors: Cubs star walkoff, Jackson Holliday’s brother, nasty Paul Skenes
Jackson Holliday’s little brother, Ethan, may be just as impressive as Jackson
Jackson Holliday is listed as the best prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline, and there’s good reason behind that. He’s flown up the farm system as a teenager and has made his way from Single-A to High-A and now onto Double-A, where he’s continuing to dominate. Through 20 Double-A games, Holliday is slashing a ridiculous .361/.419/.554 with 9 extra base hits.
Everybody knows that Jackson Holliday is the son of 7-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday. But what everybody might not know is that Jackson isn’t the only one of Matt’s children that could make the MLB. In fact, Jackson’s little brother Ethan is the top overall high school prospect in the 2025 class, making him a serious top end draft talent this year.
Ethan, much like Jackson, features a sweet left-handed swing and is able to generate easy power with it. Two drafts ago, Jackson went with the first overall pick in the draft and now a few years later, Ethan is going to have the chance to go in the top 10 as well. While Jackson has already seen his name ranked atop the best prospects in all of baseball, Ethan may not be too far behind him. This Holliday family is truly something special.