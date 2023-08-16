MLB Rumors: 3 players who have boosted their 2023-24 free agent stock
2. Josh Hader
Hader has not only established himself as one of the best closers in baseball, he’s established himself as one of the best closers in baseball history.
His numbers – 0.86 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this season – are historically great. In seven seasons, he has a 2.50 ERA and 626 strikeouts in 374 innings pitched, and has been named to five All-Star games.
It’s what made Hader so desirable at the trade deadline. Numerous teams inquired about Hader, and the Padres came closer to moving the star reliever than Blake Snell, but teams got the impression that San Diego was never serious about moving either player considering the astronomical asking price they placed on a player on an expiring contract.
As a free agent, Hader is expected to sign a deal that exceeds Edwin Diaz’s mammoth five-year, $102 million contract. The Padres are expected to compete to retain his services, but they will not be alone. There is going to be a massive bidding war for Hader.