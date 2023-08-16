MLB Rumors: 3 players who have boosted their 2023-24 free agent stock
1. Michael Lorenzen
The immediate reaction from baseball people after Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals was the impact it would have on his upcoming free agency.
Lorenzen, 31, has been dominant since being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 1.06 ERA in two starts (17 innings). He made the All-Star team with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 18 outings.
In 2022, Lorenzen signed with the Angels and was promised a spot in the rotation. He had previously been a reliever with the Cincinnati Reds, but had always wanted to be a starting pitcher, and drew widespread interest – including significant interest from the San Francisco Giants, among others.
Lorenzen is now in line for a multi-year contract and if he continues this level of performance, he will soon establish himself as one of the better starting pitchers on the market.