MLB Rumors: 3 players who have boosted their 2023-24 free agent stock

By Robert Murray

Aug 7, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports /
Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) is doused with water by first baseman Alec Bohm (28) after pitching a no hit victory against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports /

1. Michael Lorenzen

The immediate reaction from baseball people after Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals was the impact it would have on his upcoming free agency.

Lorenzen, 31, has been dominant since being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 1.06 ERA in two starts (17 innings). He made the All-Star team with the Detroit Tigers, posting a 3.58 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 18 outings.

In 2022, Lorenzen signed with the Angels and was promised a spot in the rotation. He had previously been a reliever with the Cincinnati Reds, but had always wanted to be a starting pitcher, and drew widespread interest – including significant interest from the San Francisco Giants, among others.

Lorenzen is now in line for a multi-year contract and if he continues this level of performance, he will soon establish himself as one of the better starting pitchers on the market.

