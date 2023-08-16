MLB Rumors: Red Sox great destroys Bloom, Brian Cashman’s hot seat, Cardinals future
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: John Mozeliak has a long leash for Cardinals
Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Bill DeWitt extended president of baseball operations John Mozeliak’s contract through the 2025 season. This is to suggest that by no means is Mozeliak on the hot seat entering the 2023-24 offseason. If anything, the Cards ownership realizes this is the multiyear process, especially after the failure of the 2023 season.
Mozeliak traded the likes of Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Paul DeJong and more for young talent to restock the farm system. There’s little chance he would’ve been so eager to move proven MLB players for prospects were he fearing for his job.
To be fair, Mozeliak has built a contender in St. Louis before. Trades for Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt played a big role in that, as well as the core of Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Without Molina and Albert Pujols in the clubhouse every day, it seems something is missing. Oli Marmol hasn’t been able to reach this group just yet, though his job appears safe as well.
If Mozeliak’s Cardinals fail to reach expectations again in 2024, then perhaps we can start counting down the days until he’s gone. For now, though, the best bet is to believe in the regime the Cards have in place. They’re not going anywhere.