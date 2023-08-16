MLB Rumors: Red Sox great destroys Bloom, Brian Cashman’s hot seat, Cardinals future
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Red Sox great calls out Chaim Bloom
The Boston Red Sox are falling out of postseason contention, ever so slowly and painfully. Of course, they are not the rival New York Yankees, who are doing so with a bang against the Atlanta Braves. That distracts some of the media discourse, but not all of it. In Boston, former players like Jonathan Papelbon are well aware of the issues this front office faces moving forward.
“The great thing about the game now is with the wild card you really have a chance, every team still has a chance… The Red Sox have done absolutely nothing to make them any better. If you’re in the hunt for the postseason and you need a whole lot more and you don’t go get anything, what does that tell you as a player?” Papelbon said on Audacy’s The Bret Boone Podcast.
Papelbon, who was a six-time All-Star and won the 2007 World Series in Boston, then slammed Chaim Bloom for considering his own team an underdog in the playoff race.
“If your general manager is saying you’re underdogs and why should you add on, how do you think everyone else feels around here?… So to me, the statement says everything and that puts the mood, ‘Oh well, we’re not going to win.’ So what else do you expect? If the general manager’s going to create that mood around here and in this city, why should you expect them to be in the playoffs?” Papelbon continued.
The former closer then went on to praise the job Alex Cora has done to keep this team in tact despite the changes around the trade deadline, and the limited investment from the Red Sox front office.