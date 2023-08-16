MLB Rumors: 3 New York Mets on thin ice after trade deadline fire sale
Mets: Tylor Megill’s 5.64 ERA leaves him on thin ice heading into the offseason
Tylor Megill is one of the only pitchers on the Mets that has put together a season that’s almost as bad as Carlos Carrasco’s year. Despite an ERA nearly a run lower than Carrasco’s, Megill still has a higher H/9, BB/9 and WHIP on the season. Not only has Megill been bad though, but he’s just gotten worse as the year has progressed.
In two starts in August, the starter has thrown 10 innings and allowed 10 earned runs on 18 hits, 7 of which went for extra bases. Megill missed the entire month of July with arm injuries, but he hasn’t been able to bounce back well. If he isn’t able to put together that many quality starts down the stretch, the Mets could explore trading him in the offseason.
Now, the righty is still in the pre-arbitration phase of his contract, meaning that the Mets won’t release him outright. His career isn’t in jeopardy at the moment, but his career with the Mets is. After trading away two top starters, they’re going to give him his chances down the stretch of August and September, albeit he’s on thin ice in the meantime. The Mets are giving him the opportunity to turn his play around, but at this point, nobody is really sure if that’s going to happen.