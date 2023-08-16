MLB Rumors: Mets trading another star, Juan Soto buzz, Judge calls out Yankees
MLB Rumors: Padres still aggressive in trying to resign Juan Soto beyond 2024
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the San Diego Padres are considered “aggressive” in their pursuit to resign their young superstar outfielder, Juan Soto. This extension would likely rival the biggest contracts in sports and could lock Soto down with guaranteed money for around a decade.
But that’s the kind of player he is and that’s the true value of him as a player right now and projecting into the future. The interest in Soto is there and San Diego will likely be willing to give him this huge contract. The problem arises if Soto would rather explore other options that could give him huge money as well.
If the Padres are unable to come to terms on an extension in the near future, Juan Soto will be back on the trade market where he would likely be worth another huge trade haul.
Soto has already voiced his frustrations with the organization and the situation they’re in. This is one of the worst cases for the Padres, who moved a huge package to get him, but Soto could force their hand if he decides not to extend beyond 2024.
Only time will tell where this story goes, but if the Padres can’t get it done, it won’t be by a lack of effort.