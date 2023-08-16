MLB Rumors: Mets trading another star, Juan Soto buzz, Judge calls out Yankees
MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge is brutally honest as Yankees continue to struggle
There may not be a player in the entire MLB that means as much to his team as Aaron Judge does to the New York Yankees. When he talks, everybody listens. When he’s hitting, everybody seems to stop and watch. So, when Judge doesn’t hold back about the honest truth with the ball club, it’s almost certain that it’s going to get through to nearly everybody in the Yankees faithful, including the roster and the front office.
“We’re not showing up,” Judge said, via ESPN. “That’s what it comes down to, we’re not showing up when we need to. Especially down the stretch right now, and we’ve gotten every opportunity to keep ourselves in the race. But we’re not capitalizing on what we need to,” Aaron Judge stated.
He spoke the complete and honest truth about the Yankees’ current situation. There’s nobody in Yankee country that’s okay with the way the team is playing and if anybody is going to be able to kick them back into gear, it would be the former MVP Aaron Judge.
The Yankees are currently under .500 for the first time in months after being swept by the Braves. 2023 may not be the year of the Yanks after all.